SF Supervisor Works to Change Street Name in Honor of Elderly Attack Victim

By Ian Cull

A San Francisco supervisor is working to change a street name to honor an elderly Asian man who was killed there six months ago. 

The proposal would rename Sonora Lane in the Alta Vista Neighborhood to Vicha Ratanapakdee Way.

His family held rallies in March calling for justice after he was violently shoved to the ground, severely injured and died two days later.

He was known in the community to take walks on that street and his daughter supports the name change. 

“[It] will remind future generations that violence against our aapi elderly has no place in our society anymore,” said Monthanus Ratanapakdee.

The resolution was introduced this week to the board of supervisors. 

Antoine Watson, 19, was arrested for the crime and pleaded not guilty. 

He’s due back in court next week.

