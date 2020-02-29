SF Suspect Arrested in Series of Commercial Burglaries

A suspect in a series of commercial burglaries dating back to last September has been arrested, the San Francisco Police Department announced Friday.

The arrest of 41-year-old Nicholus Summers of San Francisco was made Feb. 6 in the 200 block of Eddy Street.

Summers had been identified as the suspect in three cases, starting Sept. 18, 2019 when a business in the 1000 block of Great Highway reported the loss of cash, computers and cellphones in a burglary.

The second incident was on Jan. 31, when officers investigated a burglary at a business in the 1200 block of Folsom Street. A large window had been broken to enter the business, but police were told that nothing was missing.

On Feb. 2, police were called to the 300 block of Page Street, where a safe that had been forced open was found. The safe had been taken from a business in the 300 block of Hayes Street the night before.

"Evidence obtained from each incident led investigators to believe that the same suspect was responsible for all three incidents," police said in a news release, and Summers was identified as the suspect.

He has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of vandalism and one count of grand theft.