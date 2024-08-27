SF teachers, school staff set to rally at district board meeting

San Francisco's school district continues to face a tough start to the school year, with teachers and staff set to rally Tuesday over the need for more staff as the district faces looming campus closures and a change in board leadership.

Kicking off the 2024-25 school year, the San Francisco Unified School District can’t seem to get away from the tough issues.

United Educators of San Francisco said they strongly disagree with the delay of position hires from the California Department of Education and added that starting the school year with more than 100 classroom vacancies is unacceptable.

Superintendent Matt Wayne said before the school year kicked off this is not where the district wants to be, but it is making progress.

"We are starting the year in a better place than we were last year with more positions filled," he said. "We think the salary increase that we gave to our educators really helped, and we have also been improving how we’re staffing our schools and going through that process, and so we’re pleased to be in a better place."

The teacher’s union, a tech engineer's union and their supporters will make their demands loud and clear at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Last week, SFUSD board president Lainie Motamedi announced she is stepping down, citing personal health issues. The newest member of the board, Phil Kim, was sworn in Friday.

The transitions come as the district expects to recommend school closures on Sept 18, a move the board likely will vote on in December.