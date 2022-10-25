SF Unified Teachers, Staff Plan ‘Haunting' Protest Over District's Ongoing Payroll Woes

San Francisco teachers and other school employees are organizing a "haunting" demonstration Tuesday to protest against the district's ongoing payroll issues.

The employees will be joined by students and families all dressed in their Halloween costumes for the rally at San Francisco Unified School District offices.

They are calling attention to what they say has been a 10-month struggle with payroll woes with the EmpowerSF payroll system.

Earlier this year, teachers and staff waged a sleep-in protest highlighting the payroll struggles that began in January. Superintendent Thomas Matthews apologized then for the delay in payments during "our transition to a new payroll system."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The district also said then it had the paycheck situation largely under control. Teachers say that is far from what they are experiencing.

Tuesday's rally is set for 5 p.m. outside the district offices.

The district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.