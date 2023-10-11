SF Unified teachers to hold strike authorization vote

Thousands of educators with the San Francisco Unified School District will vote Wednesday evening on whether or not to go on strike if their contract demands are not met.

Voting by United Educators of San Francisco is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Balboa High School.

The union is at odds with the district over working conditions, pay and what they call the district's financial mismanagement.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.