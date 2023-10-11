San Francisco

SF Unified teachers to hold strike authorization vote

By NBC Bay Area staff

Thousands of educators with the San Francisco Unified School District will vote Wednesday evening on whether or not to go on strike if their contract demands are not met.

Voting by United Educators of San Francisco is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Balboa High School.

The union is at odds with the district over working conditions, pay and what they call the district's financial mismanagement.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
