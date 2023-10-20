SF teachers union, school district reach tentative agreement

The San Francisco Unified School District and its teachers' union reached a tentative contract agreement early Friday morning.

The union, United Educators of San Francisco, announced the deal on social media and said it includes pay hikes for full-time teachers and substitutes, among other things.

"Since we started this process in March, educators and families have been rallying, picketing, and fighting for the schools our students deserve," union officials said.

The new two-year contract would include a $9,000 raise in the first year and a 5% raise in the second year, a minimum salary of $30 an hour or an 8% raise in the first year and a 5% increase in the second, according to UESF.

It also includes a 15% raise for substitutes over two years, language that gives substitutes in the highest-need schools $80 more than the day-to-day sub rate and the end to a two-tiered pay rate for subs.

"Additional wins include gains for fully staffed schools, improved working conditions, student support, protections from poor management decisions, community schools and special education," according to the union's announcement.

UESF members and the San Francisco Board of Education must still vote on the agreement before it becomes official.