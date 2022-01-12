coronavirus testing

SF Testing Sites Reopen Following Closures Due to Tech Issues

People who lost their appointment can reschedule online or walk in at their preferred site

By NBC Bay Area staff

After two days of shut downs, several COVID-19 testing sites are back up and running in San Francisco Wednesday.

Health technology company Color said via Twitter a software outage that forced six of its locations in the city to temporarily close, has now been resolved.

Appointments previously scheduled for Monday and Tuesday had to be rescheduled due to the technical problems. People can book another appointment online or walk in at their desired testing site.

"We are grateful for your patience as we work to care for populations across the country amid this increase in demand," Color said.

