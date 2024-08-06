1 dead, 2 injured in SF shooting; suspect at-large

A shooting in the area of San Francisco's Market Street on Monday night left one man dead and two others injured, according to police.

Officers responded at 10:49 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 1000 block of Market Street and learned while en route that a man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Sixth and Market streets, San Francisco police said.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are considered life-threatening. Officers found another victim nearby at Seventh and Stevenson streets, a man who was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

A third victim was found in the 1000 block of Market Street and was also taken to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries there. The name of the man who died was not immediately available Tuesday from the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have not announced an arrest or any suspect details in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.