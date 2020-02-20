San Francisco

SF Uber Driver Fights Off Would-Be Carjackers During Series of Attacks

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Uber driver in San Francisco fought off would-be carjackers in a series of overnight attacks late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to police.

Suspects attempted to steal two cars on 9th Street between Folsom and Howard Streets, police said. The suspects broke the window of a woman's car, but screamed and the suspects fled.

The second victim, an Uber driver, fought off the victims and was then able to locate police, who were at the scene of the original attempted carjacking.

A third attempted carjacking happened in the Mission District, but police said they do not know if it is related to the other two incidents.

