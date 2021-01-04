SF, UCSF Announce Community Benefits Package as Parnassus Heights Project Moves Forward

The University of California at San Francisco announced Monday it is entering into an agreement with the city of San Francisco to roll out a community benefits package to accompany UCSF's plans for a new hospital in the Parnassus Heights neighborhood.

Under UCSF's Comprehensive Parnassus Heights Plan, UCSF's Helen Diller Medical Center would be transformed, with a new modern hospital that would increase UCSF's inpatient capacity by 42 percent and its emergency department by 80 percent. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Under a new memorandum of understanding between the city and UCSF, a benefits package will provide investments in campus housing, workforce training opportunities, and transit improvements as the project advances.

"As we look ahead to our economic recovery, this is an opportunity for us to make significant investments in housing, transportation, jobs, and the long-term health care needs of our city," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

"This proposed agreement will benefit San Francisco and our residents for years to come, and we are committed to continuing to work collaboratively with UCSF on this project as it moves forward." UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood said, "Parnassus Heights has been our home for more than a century and we look forward to advancing this unique partnership with the city as we re-envision our original campus to meet the health care needs of the 21st century improve the daily experience of our neighbors and stimulate the local economy with thousands of jobs and investments in health and economic equity."

The community benefit package includes the creation of 1,263 units of housing for the UCSF workforce; the designation of about 40 percent of all new and existing UCSF housing as affordable units for low-income residents; $20 million toward transportation improvements; and the hiring of city residents for 30 percent of construction and permanent entry-level jobs.

Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, applauded the package. "We're seeing during this pandemic how essential it is to have world class healthcare institutions to serve those in need. It's critical that UCSF modernize its facilities to ensure it remains on the cutting edge of healthcare," Wiener said.

In addition to a new hospital, UCSF's Parnassus Heights plan also includes seismic improvements, updated care facilities, as well as new research labs and classrooms.