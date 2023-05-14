SF Woman Sentenced for Concerning Social Media Posts, Large Ammo Supply

A San Francisco woman was sentenced to two years in prison after police seized a large ammunition supply, bomb-making supplies and gun parts from her storage unit.

This week a jury convicted 45-year-old Thor Kill of felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, announced District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Police first flagged the social media posts of Kill that supported Nazis and mass shootings and featured equipment used to make ammunition.

Officers said that while serving a search warrant to her residence and her storage unit on the 1400 block of Folsom Street, they discovered thousands of rounds of live ammunition, 87 firearm magazines, 125 pounds of explosive powder and other manufacturing equipment used to produce ammunition. She was arrested in April 2021 and has been in custody since then.

Kill is ordered to serve probation for four years and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

"This case reminds us just how much we can protect public safety by working together," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "The successful operation in this case took vast quantities of ammunition and explosives off the streets making our community safer."