SFFD Battle 100 Fires Over Holiday, Almost All Caused By Fireworks

The San Francisco Fire Department said it responded to 110 fires between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Sunday, with all but two attributed to fireworks.

In addition, a fire reported about 9:30 a.m. Sunday was burning multiple acres at the Gleneagles Golf Course at McLaren Park, with about 25 department personnel at the scene.

Most of the holiday fires were on the city's southeast side, the department said, and two youths were treated for burns from fireworks.

Fireworks ignited a fire that burned five acres at 1199 Thomas Ave. in the Bayview district that threatened a dozen motorhomes before it was contained. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The department said it was fully staffed for the holiday and had five additional roving patrols to ensure a rapid response.