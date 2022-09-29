SFO Restaurant Workers Strike Ends With Tentative Deal

A restaurant workers strike at San Francisco International Airport ended at 12:01 a.m. Thursday with the union claiming victory after reaching a tentative deal.

In a news release, the union said workers at SFO restaurants, bars, coffee shops and lounges won significant raises and free family health care in a tentative deal for a new contract reached late Wednesday night.

The strike lasted three days, and workers were back on the job Thursday morning, the union said. The deal, unanimously approved by Unite Here Local 2's bargaining committee, still needs ratification through a workers vote to be held Oct. 2.

Details of the agreement will be released if and when it's ratified.

"This strike was so worth it to give my family a better life," Blanca Gay, a snack bar attendant, said in a statement. She has worked at SFO for 30 years.

The strike forced most of SFO’s food and beverage outlets to close, and passengers reported long lines for food and coffee at the few outlets that remained open.

The group of SFO restaurants, which had been bargaining as a collective, had yet to release a statement about the tentative deal.

If approved, the contract would expire in August 2025.