SFO Workers Part of National Rally Protesting Low Pay

San Francisco International Airport workers joined a national movement Thursday to bring attention to what they call low and unfair wages.

The workers and the union that represents them made it clear it's not a walkout or strike but a large mobilization for airport screeners, passenger services workers and others to demand safer working conditions and increased wages.

The rally for SFO workers was in the form of a caravan that started in San Bruno, with participants wearing purple shirts that say "Low pay causes delays."

"Many of the people working here are way underpaid and way overworked," baggage screener Joe Grandov said. " The agencies and airports and the airlines have been paid billions of dollars ... after the pandemic they got all kinds of bailouts, and we just got bailed out."

The union representing the workers, SEIU-USWW, is currently negotiating with SFO and 14 other airports nationwide.

The protest could mean disruptions to your airport experience, but workers say they’re fed up and the action is necessary.

A spokesperson for SFO said: "Our goal is to provide for this free speech activity while allowing passengers to move throughout the airport without impediment."