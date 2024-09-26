San Francisco

SFPD's mounted unit celebrates 150 years

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco Police Department's mounted unit celebrated 150 years of service Wednesday.

The unit has a long history of serving the city. Some say it’s a popular bridge builder even now as police travel in cars and on motorcycles and use new technology.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"They’re used for everything from parades and field trips, school trips, to regular patrol, regular police work," Sgt. Theresa Sangiacomo said.

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us