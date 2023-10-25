San Francisco

SFPD offers $100K reward in 2011 cold-case homicide investigation

By Bay City News

Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department are still seeking information related to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in 2011 and now are offering a sizeable reward.

Sean Everett Wilson Jr. died in the shooting reported at about 11:40 p.m. on July 11, 2011 in the 500 block of Hayes Street.

Police have authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Investigator Daniel Dedet of the SFPD Homicide Cold Case Unit at (415) 553-1450 during business hours. There is also a 24-hour tip line that can be reached by phone at (415) 575-4444 or people can send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

