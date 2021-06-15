SF's Chinatown Businesses Hope Reopening Kicks Off Much-Needed Recovery

Small businesses suffered across the board during the shut down and many in San Francisco’s Chinatown didn’t survive. Merchants there are counting on the states reopening to deliver the crowds they rely on.

“We're hoping it will be better with the grand opening,” said Laura Li of the Cool Tea Bar. “We need support from the city to open all the iron gates and get all the visitors back in the city into Chinatown.”

On reopening day, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto paid a visit reminding shopkeepers his deputies patrol the neighborhood.

Supporting economic and emotional recovery as many in the community fear being targeted by criminals.

SF Sheriff Paul Miyamoto visiting Chinatown on reopening day. Says he wanted to support merchants and remind people his deputies also patrol the neighborhood. We did talk with tourists on the walk. Merchants say it’s good to see some visitors back. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/055yj7NNgB — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) June 16, 2021

“I wanted to be here not just because I'm a member of the AAPI community, But I'm the sheriff here to assure the people we're here to keep them safe,” said San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

He said tourists and locals should feel comfortable returning to Chinatown.

On Tuesday night, there were signs that recovery was beginning.

“I say come out,” said tourist Nick Sands, enjoying treats from the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory.

“This is cool, I was trying to find the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory so that was my goal, to get here. Now that I see it -- it's awesome I had to partake.”

Excitement about Chinatown the community hopes is contagious.