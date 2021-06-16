reopening the bay area

SF's Coit Tower Reopening for Visitors

Masks will still be required in the elevator

By NBC Bay Area staff

102508 Coit Tower P1

San Francisco's Coit Tower will reopen for visitors for the first time after 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor London Breed said.

The iconic landmark will reopen Thursday, June 17 after being closed since March 15, 2020.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Coit Tower, which is a National Historic Site, is 210-foot tall and houses the largest Depression Era art collection in the country.

Local

San Francisco 10 mins ago

Great Highway Sand Relocation in the Works

vaccine incentives 3 hours ago

50,000 Six Flags Tickets Up for Grabs in California's Vaccine Incentive Program

“From its panoramic views to the Depression Era frescoes painted on its walls, Coit Tower gives visitors a glimpse of the City’s breathtaking beauty and the resilience of its residents,” said Mayor Breed. “I’m thrilled to open this beloved landmark to the public again.” 

Tickets will be sold for elevator rides to the tower's observation deck which allows for a 360-degree view of the city and the Bay. Masks will be required in the elevator.

The inside of the tower's base will be free for visitors who will be able to admire murals and frescoes painted in 1934. If visitors prefer a guided tour of the artwork, they can do so in a group limited to six people at a time.

Coit Tower is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The gift shop and café kiosk will also re-open Thursday.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaSan FranciscoReopening CaliforniaCoit Tower
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us