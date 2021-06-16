SF's Coit Tower Reopening for Visitors

San Francisco's Coit Tower will reopen for visitors for the first time after 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor London Breed said.

The iconic landmark will reopen Thursday, June 17 after being closed since March 15, 2020.

Coit Tower, which is a National Historic Site, is 210-foot tall and houses the largest Depression Era art collection in the country.

“From its panoramic views to the Depression Era frescoes painted on its walls, Coit Tower gives visitors a glimpse of the City’s breathtaking beauty and the resilience of its residents,” said Mayor Breed. “I’m thrilled to open this beloved landmark to the public again.”

Tickets will be sold for elevator rides to the tower's observation deck which allows for a 360-degree view of the city and the Bay. Masks will be required in the elevator.

The inside of the tower's base will be free for visitors who will be able to admire murals and frescoes painted in 1934. If visitors prefer a guided tour of the artwork, they can do so in a group limited to six people at a time.

Coit Tower is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The gift shop and café kiosk will also re-open Thursday.