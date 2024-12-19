San Francisco

SFSU campus closed due to anonymous threat; Classes and activities canceled

By Bay City News

File image of SFSU
San Francisco State University is closed Thursday afternoon because of an anonymous threat made to the campus, university officials said.

SFSU officials wrote on social media at 12:30 p.m. that people on campus should shelter in place, and those not on campus should not come, and all classes and activities are canceled for the day.

University police are coordinating with local law enforcement to investigate the threat.

San Francisco
