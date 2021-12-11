gas leak

Shelter-in-Place Lifted Following Gas Leak on Potrero Avenue in SF

No injuries have been reported

By Bay City News

A gas leak in San Francisco's Mission District has been mitigated and a major thoroughfare through the neighborhood has been reopened.

The immediate was under a shelter-in-place order, but that has been lifted.

As of 5:30 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said the gas leak is being resolved. Potrero Avenue, which was shut down between Mariposa and 18th streets because of the incident, has been reopened, although fire officials said motorists who travel through the area can expect traffic delays.

The incident was located at 491 Potrero Ave., according to a fire department spokesperson. PG&E crews responded to cap the leak.

There are no reports of injuries.

