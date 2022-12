A shelter-in-place order has been issued in San Francisco due to downed "high-voltage" power lines.

The order is in place for those on Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue, firefighters said.

Officials ask everyone avoid the area as PG&E crews are responding to the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

