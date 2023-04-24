Shooting in San Francisco Leaves 1 Dead, at Least 4 Injured: Police

Police in San Francisco were investigating a shooting overnight Monday that left one person dead and injured at least four others in the city's Little Italy area.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday along the 1200 block of Grant Avenue, near Columbus Avenue, police said.

One person died at the scene, and a gun was found in the street nearby, police said.

The conditions of the four wounded victims was unknown.

No other details were available.