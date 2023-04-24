San Francisco

Shooting in San Francisco Leaves 1 Dead, at Least 4 Injured: Police

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in San Francisco were investigating a shooting overnight Monday that left one person dead and injured at least four others in the city's Little Italy area.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday along the 1200 block of Grant Avenue, near Columbus Avenue, police said.

One person died at the scene, and a gun was found in the street nearby, police said.

The conditions of the four wounded victims was unknown.

No other details were available.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
