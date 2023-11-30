San Francisco

Shoplifting reports in San Francisco on the decline, study shows

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shoplifting in San Francisco is on the decline, according to a new study from the Council on Criminal Justice.

The study covered reported shoplifting incidents from 2018 through the first half of 2023 in large metro areas, and it showed a 5% drop in San Francisco.

By comparison, New York City shoplifting increased by 64% and Los Angeles by 61%, the study showed.

The study comes amid a broader discussion about organized retail theft in San Francisco, where several stores have been locking up items and some major retail chains have closed down stores.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us