Shoplifting reports in San Francisco on the decline, study shows

Shoplifting in San Francisco is on the decline, according to a new study from the Council on Criminal Justice.

The study covered reported shoplifting incidents from 2018 through the first half of 2023 in large metro areas, and it showed a 5% drop in San Francisco.

By comparison, New York City shoplifting increased by 64% and Los Angeles by 61%, the study showed.

The study comes amid a broader discussion about organized retail theft in San Francisco, where several stores have been locking up items and some major retail chains have closed down stores.