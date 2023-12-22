Shoppers pack San Francisco's Union Square, say they feel safe

San Francisco's Union Square is bustling heading into the holiday weekend.

Shop owners say customers have been turning out in droves this holiday season, and shoppers say the entire district feels safe and inviting.

"It's crazy, I couldn't explain," Friscostocks owner Ben Kaz said. "We're selling out a lot of stuff. That's the only good problem that we have over here is selling out everything."

NBC Bay Area first talked to Kaz over Thanksgiving. At the time, the shopping season was just revving up. Now, just a couple days before Christmas, he said the crowds have picked up and people are spending money.

San Francisco leaders have been emphasizing the importance of public safety in their efforts to try to get people to return to Union Square.

Kaz said all that effort is working.

"Everything is safe," he said. "This area is amazing. A lot of patrol going on here, so you're safe in the Union Square area."

Some shoppers had stayed away for the last few years.

Manoel Apostol said he used to come to Union Square once a month but cut back to twice a year during the pandemic.

"We see a lot of stores are open right now, so we're probably going back to normal," he said.

In addition to high visibility patrols, police officers are also making more focused arrests.

According to a police spokesman, they believe that has helped drive down the number of thefts by about half compared to last year's shopping season.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office is actively prosecuting the cases they do get from police.

"We have a job to make sure that we enforce all of our laws here, and that's what we've been doing for the last 18 months," she said.