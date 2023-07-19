Short-term rental concerns in San Francisco

Some Bay Area short-term rental hosts are feeling the squeeze this summer. Airbnb bookings are down in San Francisco, and property owners believe it's happening for a few reasons.

While tourism is bouncing back, big business is still moving out of the city, meaning fewer business trip rentals. And hotels are offering better deals.

Some hosts also believe the perceptions about visitor safety may be an issue. The leader of one host advocacy group says there are ways to ease those concerns.

"Hosts also advise on ways to make sure (renters) do not become victims of crime. So if you're driving into the city with a rental car, make sure you don't leave any valuables inside," said Peter Kwan, co-chair of the Home Sharers Democratic Club. "I point out areas that are not so safe to go."

He also believes San Francisco's tourist areas are just as safe as any other big city's.

Kwan recommends hosts try to entice renters with a new post, new rental pictures and even reduced rates.