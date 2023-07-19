San Francisco

Short-term rental concerns in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some Bay Area short-term rental hosts are feeling the squeeze this summer. Airbnb bookings are down in San Francisco, and property owners believe it's happening for a few reasons.

While tourism is bouncing back, big business is still moving out of the city, meaning fewer business trip rentals. And hotels are offering better deals.

Some hosts also believe the perceptions about visitor safety may be an issue. The leader of one host advocacy group says there are ways to ease those concerns.

"Hosts also advise on ways to make sure (renters) do not become victims of crime. So if you're driving into the city with a rental car, make sure you don't leave any valuables inside," said Peter Kwan, co-chair of the Home Sharers Democratic Club. "I point out areas that are not so safe to go."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He also believes San Francisco's tourist areas are just as safe as any other big city's.

Kwan recommends hosts try to entice renters with a new post, new rental pictures and even reduced rates.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us