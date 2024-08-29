San Francisco residents frustrated with prostitution file lawsuit against city

A group of residents who live on Shotwell Street in San Francisco's Mission District sued the city Wednesday, saying they're fed up with prostitution on their narrow street.

For the last year, Shotwell Street residents have been voicing concerns about a surge of prostitution on their street. They say little has been done to effectively fix the issue.

"What we want is something that is measurable and verifiable," resident Ayman Farahat said.

Farahat is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. He's also been one of the main organizers of the neighborhood's efforts to get the city to push prostitution off their street.

Longtime residents Esperanza Aparicio and her husband Reynaldo said they've seen the problems grow, adding that it's not fair that some people call their neighborhood the city's red light district.

"They have the pimps fighting over the prostitutes because they want to fight for turf," Esperanza Aparicio said. "They beat up the other prostitutes. We have to deal with all that."

The city attorney's office did not comment on the lawsuit, saying it has yet to receive and review it.

According to the mayor's office and Supervisor Hilary Ronen, the city is adopting new strategies to try to deter prostitution on Shotwell Street, including installing barriers like the ones that have been installed on Capp Street.

In addition to installing barriers, the plan is to install cameras along Shotwell Street. The video can then be used in future prosecutions.

The city also plans to send "Dear John" letters warning registered owners of cars repeatedly spotted in the neighborhood that it's a place where prostitution happens regularly.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction forcing the city to clear Shotwell Street of prostitution and clear the streets around Coronado Park of drug use, public intoxication and campers.

A copy of the lawsuit was distributed to the media by the same spokesperson who represents mayoral candidate Mark Farrell. The spokesperson said Farrell is not connected to the lawsuit and has no comment on it.