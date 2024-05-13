Shreve & Co. closing Union Square location after over 170 years

A San Francisco jeweler is leaving the city after 172 years of doing business there.

Shreve & Co. announced its closing up shop in Union Square, according to The Chronicle.

The jeweler did not say why it's leaving, but it joins a growing list of retailers that have also left the area.

Shreve & Co.'s flagship store opened on Montgomery street in 1852. It moved to post street in 1906, then moved to another location on Post Street in 2015.

In addition to leaving San Francisco, the jeweler is consolidating operations at its two Palo Alto locations.