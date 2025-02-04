Crews repair potholes in San Francisco

Repair crews on Tuesday were busy filling potholes in the area of Lombard and Gough streets in San Francisco, officials said.

The fire department initially reported that there was a sinkhole at the intersection of Lombard and Gough before saying the incident involved potholes.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission issued the following statement:

"The potholes at Lombard and Gough streets appear to be related to construction that had been done on a backup water system. After the work was complete, temporary paving was put in place in the area as the construction crew awaited a Caltrans permit to put in permanent paving. Some of the softer temporary paving appears to have eroded from traffic and the storm, creating some indentations that are about six inches deep. Crews are covering the area with metal plates as a temporary fix until permanent paving can be put in place."

@MySFPUC is on scene mitigating a series of potholes at Lombard and Gough, this has been confirmed to NOT be a sinkhole as previously reported to us.



From: @MySFPUC



Here's our statement:



"The potholes at Lombard and Gough streets appear to be related to construction that…" — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 4, 2025