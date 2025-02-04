San Francisco

Crews repair potholes in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews repair a sinkhole in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

Repair crews on Tuesday were busy filling potholes in the area of Lombard and Gough streets in San Francisco, officials said.

The fire department initially reported that there was a sinkhole at the intersection of Lombard and Gough before saying the incident involved potholes.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission issued the following statement:

"The potholes at Lombard and Gough streets appear to be related to construction that had been done on a backup water system. After the work was complete, temporary paving was put in place in the area as the construction crew awaited a Caltrans permit to put in permanent paving. Some of the softer temporary paving appears to have eroded from traffic and the storm, creating some indentations that are about six inches deep. Crews are covering the area with metal plates as a temporary fix until permanent paving can be put in place."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us