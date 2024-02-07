8-foot deep sinkhole opens up on San Francisco street

A sinkhole opened up on a street in San Francisco Wednesday just as a vehicle was driving over it.

Just before getting to the intersection of 14th and Guerrero streets, Jamie Michaels said the SUV she was driving seemed to go haywire.

"My first thought was that a bomb had gone off," she said. "That's really what I thought because what I heard was a big explosion. I couldn't figure out what possibly could have caused that until we got out of the car."

She said the warning lights in the SUV all flashed and then the vehicle came to a stop. When she and her passenger got out, they noticed two of the tires were blown out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

They saw a sizable hole in the pavement that likely formed as they drove over it.

"We were in shock and just happy that we were not at the bottom of that sinkhole because you look down and it goes pretty deep and it goes all the way across the street," Michael Logan said.

Police taped off the street, and paramedics checked Michaels and Logan to make sure they were OK.

The pair had just borrowed their friend's SUV to go shopping. It had to be towed away.

City crews said the sinkhole is about 8 feet deep. The question now is whether the rain is to blame for it.

That stretch of 14th Street is usually busy because it's a feeder rout to nearby freeway on-ramps.