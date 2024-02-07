San Francisco

8-foot deep sinkhole opens up on San Francisco street

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

A sinkhole opened up on a street in San Francisco Wednesday just as a vehicle was driving over it.

Just before getting to the intersection of 14th and Guerrero streets, Jamie Michaels said the SUV she was driving seemed to go haywire.

"My first thought was that a bomb had gone off," she said. "That's really what I thought because what I heard was a big explosion. I couldn't figure out what possibly could have caused that until we got out of the car."

She said the warning lights in the SUV all flashed and then the vehicle came to a stop. When she and her passenger got out, they noticed two of the tires were blown out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

They saw a sizable hole in the pavement that likely formed as they drove over it.

"We were in shock and just happy that we were not at the bottom of that sinkhole because you look down and it goes pretty deep and it goes all the way across the street," Michael Logan said.

Police taped off the street, and paramedics checked Michaels and Logan to make sure they were OK.

Local

INVESTIGATIVE 2 hours ago

Cruise offers to pay $112K in fines over allegations it misled regulators about driverless car

Super Bowl 48 mins ago

Super Bowl buzz builds as 49ers fans pour into Las Vegas

The pair had just borrowed their friend's SUV to go shopping. It had to be towed away.

City crews said the sinkhole is about 8 feet deep. The question now is whether the rain is to blame for it.

That stretch of 14th Street is usually busy because it's a feeder rout to nearby freeway on-ramps.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us