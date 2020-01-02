San Francisco International Airport

Smoke Seen Coming From United Plane Receiving Maintenance at SFO

By NBC Bay Area staff

Smoke was seen coming from a United Airlines plane receiving maintenance Thursday at San Francisco International Airport.

An airport spokesperson said flights and services at SFO were not impacted.

Video of the incident posted on Twitter showed thick, white smoke emanating from the plane. United in a tweet said the aircraft in the video was out of service and receiving maintenance.

"Everything is Ok. There was no fire, just a bit of smoke," United wrote in the tweet.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco International AirportUNITED AIRLINESSFO
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us