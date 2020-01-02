Smoke Seen Coming From United Plane Receiving Maintenance at SFO

Smoke was seen coming from a United Airlines plane receiving maintenance Thursday at San Francisco International Airport.

An airport spokesperson said flights and services at SFO were not impacted.

Video of the incident posted on Twitter showed thick, white smoke emanating from the plane. United in a tweet said the aircraft in the video was out of service and receiving maintenance.

"Everything is Ok. There was no fire, just a bit of smoke," United wrote in the tweet.

No other information was immediately available.