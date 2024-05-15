Sneak peek at SFO's upgraded Terminal 1, set to open in June

The fourth and final phase of construction and renovation for Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport will soon be unveiled to the public, but on Wednesday morning, NBC Bay Area got a sneak peek of the $2.5 billion upgrade.

The project has been eight years in the making, and part of the construction shut down a couple lanes outside the terminal for some time. But it will all be reopened and ready to go on June 11, airport officials say.

This final phase adds a new ticket counter area, with Alaska Airlines moving to Terminal 1, joining Jet Blue, Southwest and others.

Another addition is a new mezzanine level security checkpoint that purportedly reduce wait times by 30% because the machines will screen the bags and automatically separate them in lanes.

Two new gates also are part of the revovation, raising the total to 27 gates.

And possibly the most significant addition: A walkway connecting all the SFO terminals.

Other additions, according to airport spokesman Doug Yakel:

New concessions

Public art galleries

Shopping and retail

Additional baggage claims areas

Five more automated screening lanes

The new Terminal 1 opens June 11, just in time for the closure of part of Terminal 3 for its renovations in early July.