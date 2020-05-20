San Francisco

Social Distancing Circles Keep Dolores Park Visitors in Check

By Jean Elle

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Did you see them? Social distancing circles appeared at Dolores Park in San Francisco Wednesday as a reminder to all visitors to stay 6 feet apart, and they appeared to be working. 

“I feel like if we didn't have circles people would crowd everywhere,” said Hania Osman from San Jose.

The park had been so crowded during the pandemic, Mayor London Breed threatened to shut it down.

Local

coronavirus 6 mins ago

CDC Updates Coronavirus Transmission Guidelines

coronavirus 5 hours ago

COVID-19 Survivor Leaves San Francisco Hospital After 60 Days

San Francisco Recreation and Park said it saw New York using chalk circles so they decided to give it a try. 

“Everyone is on their little circle literally in their circle, pretty efficient, keep everyone aware,” said San Francisco resident Simon Wong.

Recreation and Parks said the Little Marina Green Picnic Area will be the next park to get the new look.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocoronavirusshelter at homeDolores Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us