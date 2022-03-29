Presidio

Some Presidio Hiking Trails Closing to All Dogs as Coyote Pupping Season Begins

By Bay City News

A portion of hiking trails in San Francisco's Presidio will be closed starting next week to all dogs, whether on or off leashes, due to coyote pupping season, Presidio Trust officials said Tuesday.

Starting on Monday, dogs will be prohibited on the park trail stretching from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade, along with the Bay Ridge Trail from the Rob Hill Campground to the Presidio Golf Course.

Rattlesnakes 17 hours ago

Bay Area Hikers Seeing Rattlesnakes Earlier Than Normal This Year

Bay Area Proud Mar 23

East Bay Man Running 300 –Yes, 300 – Miles Up and Down Mount Tamalpais

The closures will last through early September, when pupping season ends. Presidio Trust officials said coyotes are especially protective of their pups and can be aggressive toward dogs. The seasonal closures for dogs are being implemented as a precaution.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

People are asked to report any unusual behavior to the Presidio Trust's coyote hotline at (415) 561-4148 or by email at coyote@presidiotrust.gov.

More information can be found at http://www.presidio.gov/coyote.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PresidioSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us