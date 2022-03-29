Some Presidio Hiking Trails Closing to All Dogs as Coyote Pupping Season Begins

A portion of hiking trails in San Francisco's Presidio will be closed starting next week to all dogs, whether on or off leashes, due to coyote pupping season, Presidio Trust officials said Tuesday.

Starting on Monday, dogs will be prohibited on the park trail stretching from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade, along with the Bay Ridge Trail from the Rob Hill Campground to the Presidio Golf Course.

The closures will last through early September, when pupping season ends. Presidio Trust officials said coyotes are especially protective of their pups and can be aggressive toward dogs. The seasonal closures for dogs are being implemented as a precaution.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

People are asked to report any unusual behavior to the Presidio Trust's coyote hotline at (415) 561-4148 or by email at coyote@presidiotrust.gov.

More information can be found at http://www.presidio.gov/coyote.