Specialty’s Cafe & Bakery Closing All Locations

San Francisco's staple Specialty's Cafe & Bakery announced the company is permanently closing.

After 33 years of operation, the coronavirus pandemic and its effects forced the company to stop business.

"Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues," the bakery explained on its website.

All of those who had previously placed orders will be contacted to cancel orders and receive a refund.

Specialty's Cafe & Bakery's last day of operation will be Tuesday, May 19.