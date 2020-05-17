Specialty's Cafe & Bakery

Specialty’s Cafe & Bakery Closing All Locations

The business' last day of operation will be Tuesday, May 19.

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco's staple Specialty's Cafe & Bakery announced the company is permanently closing.

After 33 years of operation, the coronavirus pandemic and its effects forced the company to stop business.

"Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues," the bakery explained on its website.

All of those who had previously placed orders will be contacted to cancel orders and receive a refund.

Specialty's Cafe & Bakery's last day of operation will be Tuesday, May 19.

