Man Arrested After Stabbing on Muni Bus in San Francisco

By Bay City News

File image of a San Francisco police car.
NBC Bay Area

A man was detained after allegedly stabbing another man on a Muni bus in San Francisco's Excelsior District on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested after the stabbing reported around 6:35 p.m. in the area of Geneva Avenue and Stoneridge Lane. His name was not immediately available Thursday.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are considered life-threatening, police said.

No other details about the stabbing were released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

