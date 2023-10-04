Starbucks

Starbucks to close 7 locations in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starbucks will close seven of its locations in San Francisco later this month.

The following locations are scheduled to close Oct. 22.

  • Mission and Main
  • Geary and Taylor
  • 425 Battery
  • 398 Market
  • 4th and Market
  • 555 California
  • Bush and Van Ness

The company said it's changing to fit the needs of the communities it serves, which means closing stores that aren't popular and opening ones where they're needed.

"Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio to determine where we can best meet our community and customers’ needs," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. "This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed and, in some instances, re-evaluating our footprint."

The employees impacted by the closures will be given the opportunity to work at other locations, the company said.

Starbucks said it has opened or re-opened three locations in the city in the past six months.

