State Department to Move Personnel from China to U.S. in a One-Time Flight to San Francisco

The U.S. Department of State is making plans to move personnel stationed in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, to the U.S. in a one-time flight to San Francisco, a department spokesperson said in a statement.

The single flight is being arranged to transport personnel, but a limited number of passport-carrying private U.S. citizens may be allowed to board the reimbursable flight on Jan. 28, officials.

The department said the capacity is "extremely limited" and if there is not enough space on the flight to transport all interested parties "priority will be given to individuals at greater risk from coronavirus."

U.S. citizens interested in traveling on this one-time flight can contact BeijingACS@state.gov with their full name, U.S. passport number, date of birth, gender, email address, phone number and Chinese visa information.