Suspect Steals Ambulance in San Francisco, Abandons it in Oakland

Police are searching for a suspect who stole an ambulance in San Francisco Monday night.

This all happened when paramedics were in the process of brining a patient to the ambulance in the area of 47th Avenue and Irving Street at 6:42 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol was able to locate the ambulance using GPS and pursued it through San Mateo and Alameda counties before it got onto city streets in Oakland, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The CHP stopped the pursuit out of caution for other drivers and eventually found the ambulance abandoned on a nearby street.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The suspect has not been identified or found, firefighters said.

The patient who was supposed to get into the ambulance was not hurt and was taken to the hospital.

No emergency personnel was hurt either, firefighters said.

"This unprovoked act is alarming and endangered not only this patient and the crews but also countless emergencies that this crew won't be able to respond to now," said Captain Jonathan Baxter of SFFD.