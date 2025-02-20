Stolen sidewalk utility covers in San Francisco create hazard for pedestrians

Be careful while walking in San Francisco. That's the message police issued Thursday as they try to track down who's responsible for stealing sidewalk utility covers around the city.

Over the past two years, more than 400 utility covers have been reported stolen by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, police said. The thefts leave behind sizable holes in sidewalks, creating tripping hazards for pedestrians.

Police said two types of utility covers are being stolen: a dark-colored, circular-shaped metal/cast iron cover with "San Francisco Water Department" written on it and a white or light-colored, rectangular-shaped concrete cover with "SFPUC" written on it.

Police are actively investigating the thefts and working to reclaim the utility covers.

Anyone who sees someone removing or in possession of a utility cover is urged to call 911 immediately, police said. People who spot covers out of place in public or come across missing covers in sidewalks are encouraged to contact 311.