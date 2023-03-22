2 Storm-Related Deaths in San Francisco

A powerful storm that whipped through San Francisco on Tuesday claimed the lives of two people, the mayor's office announced Wednesday.

The two people, who were not immediately identified, were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Tuesday afternoon after being injured in two separate storm-related incidents, according to the mayor's office. They did not survive.

The causes of death weren't immediately known.

"Tragically, two people lost their lives, which is a grave reminder of how serious and dangerous this storm became," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "The repeated storms have been challenging, but our public workers have been out keeping residents safe, limiting damage as much as possible and quickly cleaning up the City."

During Tuesday's storm, hundreds of trees and limbs came crashing down, tens of thousands of customers lost power, and glass and debris fell from high-rise buildings, the mayor's office said.

"We saw areas of significant damage, as well as dangerous conditions caused by falling glass and downed trees," Breed said. "I want to thank all the City workers who have been out taking care of San Francisco during and after this most recent storm."