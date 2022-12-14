Strike Looming for Macy's Employees in San Francisco Amid the Holiday Rush

A major strike is looming for employees at an anchor retailer in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Hundreds of Macy’s employees say they don’t want to work the days leading up to Christmas and it’s all happening after the city’s efforts to bring people back to that area this time of year.

Workers are asking the retailer for better healthcare coverage and to be paid more than the average $17 to $20 an hour.

If they don’t get that, they’ll walk out on critical shopping days.

About 400 employees, 93% of them, voted to strike on Dec. 23 and 24

In a statement to NBC Bay Area, the president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5, John Nunes, said in part, “Macy’s workers face the same impacts from rising inflation that the rest of the Bay Area has, and they deserve a fair contract that recognizes their hard work and sacrifice over the past couple years.”

Macy’s didn’t respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment.

Despite the possible strike, the square did put up the tree and ice rink earlier than previous years. City leaders said partially to get holiday shoppers there as early as possible.

“We had tea in Niemann Marcus in the rotunda, we shopped prior to that in Macy’s.” said Colette Cowan from Oakland.

The city now has to contend with a strike at one of its major department stores and some shoppers who are sympathetic to the concerns of workers.

“You know San Francisco is expensive and how are people surviving here?” said resident Sunita Sapkoata. “I’m working but I’m in my two weeks holiday, it’s paid holiday, otherwise without pay holiday, it’s so hard for my life.”

The union says it is continuing to meet with Macy’s.

The next bargaining session is Dec. 21 so they could potentially hold off a strike.