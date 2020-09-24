Struggling Tenderloin Restaurants to Get a Boost With Outdoor Dining

Expansive outdoor dining is coming to San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, an area that’s been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Parts of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue closed to cars by noon Thursday and tables and chairs were set up outside.

Restaurants have been serving take out food since COVID-19 restrictions began, but now, a space for outdoor dining is taking shape now that they’ve figured out how to reroute traffic and bus lines from the area.

“This is a huge moment and opportunity for restaurants that have taken a huge hit during COVID,” said Supervisor Matt Haney.

He hopes people go and support a part of the city that sometimes gets ignored and has its challenges.

“We have people handing out PPE, making sure folks are distancing,” said Haney. “We have community ambassadors helping with security making sure everyone is welcome and safe.”

He says it’s being done in a smart and careful way. It comes as the city attorney announced a plan aimed at helping to stop open air drug dealing plaguing the area.

“This morning my office sued 28 known drug dealers filing for civil injunctions to prevent them from coming into the Tenderloin. These dealers do not live in the Tenderloin,” said City Attorney Dennis Herrera.

Restaurants set up inviting spaces on streets that were cleaned. Neighbors say they always do take out, but now plan to sit down and stay while.

