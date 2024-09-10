SF supervisor pushes expanded rent control linked to Prop. 33

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin on Tuesday announced a plan to expand rent control for all apartments in the city immediately if California voters approve Proposition 33 in November.

Prop. 33 would repeal the Costa Hawkins Act of 1995, and if voters say yes, cities and counties could limit rent on any housing, including for first-time renters and single-family homes built between when the act passed in 1995 and the November election.

Peskin made the announcement Tuesday morning alongside Supervisor Dean Preston and members of the San Francisco housing rights committee and the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition, saying that the ordinance they are introducing would protect tenants even further than Costa Hawkins.

"All of the apartment buildings that have been built after 1979 to the current day are not subject to rent control," Peskin said. "Many people do not know that more than 100,000 tenants are subject to arbitrary price gouging and do not have the benefits that pre-1979 tenants have."

The measure is opposed by developers and landlords over what they say is the risk that it could discourage future development in the city.

Peskin is among the candidates running for San Francisco mayor.