Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers in San Francisco

A suspect was arrested after allegedly firing shots toward plainclothes officers in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Thursday night, according to police.

The plainclothes officers were in the area of Ninth and Mission streets around 8:15 p.m. when the suspect fired rounds toward them. No one was struck by the gunfire and the suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit with the assistance of San Francisco sheriff's deputies, police said.

The name of the suspect was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.