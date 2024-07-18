San Francisco

SF police seek man who blocked Waymo, assaulted cognitively impaired man

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

San Francisco assault suspect.
San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco police are looking for a man who blocked a Waymo vehicle and then assaulted a man who videotaped the encounter earlier this month.

At approximately 1 a.m. on July 5, police were flagged down on the 2300 block of Buchanan Street on a report of a person down. The adult male victim was unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull. Officers rendered aid and medics transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim gave a video to investigators that allegedly showed an unknown male suspect blocking a Waymo vehicle and shouting at the vehicle. The Waymo vehicle was occupied by a passenger, with whom the victim spoke.

Police have not identified the passenger. After several minutes, the victim told the suspect he should probably let the car leave. The suspect then moves away from the car and lunges at the man, causing the man to fall. The suspect lunged again, and the victim fell to the ground again, at which point the suspect assaulted the man.

According to the victim's family, the man is cognitively impaired and visibly disabled.

The suspect is a man approximately 25 to 30 years old, with a medium complexion and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark, backward baseball cap, black jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

