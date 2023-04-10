Suspect Charged in Attack on Former Fire Commissioner in San Francisco

A 24-year-old man suspected in a violent attack on former San Francisco fire commissioner Don Carmignani last week in the city's Marina District has been charged with crimes that include assault with a deadly weapon.

Garret Allen Doty allegedly attacked Carmignani, 53, with a metal pipe about 7:20 p.m. April 5 as the victim was leaving his house near Laguna and Magnolia streets.

Carmignani was taken to a hospital for treatment of several injuries sustained in the assault.

The district attorney's office on Monday said Doty was facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

"I understand how a violent attack like this can shake a community and I am committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable, so that we send the strongest message that violence like this is unacceptable," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Doty was arrested by police shortly after the incident. He is set to be arraigned Thursday and faces seven years in prison if convicted of all charges and allegations.