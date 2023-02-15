Suspect in Deadly San Francisco Home Explosion, Fire Charged With Multiple Felonies

The man who was arrested in connection with last week's deadly home explosion and fire in San Francisco's Sunset District has been charged with multiple felonies, the district attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Darron Price, 53, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators sifting through the rubble of the destroyed home on 22nd Avenue found evidence of illegal narcotics manufacturing, according to the district attorney's office.

"Investigators recovered suspected butane tanks, ovens, and other materials consistent with processing hash oil with volatile solvents," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "Investigators also tested a jar of suspected hash oil and found it contained acetone and other dangerous and highly flammable solvents."

Price is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"As the Outer Sunset neighborhood works to rebuild following last week’s sudden explosion, we will join their efforts by standing with the victims and the community in seeking justice,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "We must send a clear message that the manufacture of dangerous drugs will not be tolerated in San Francisco; this activity is not only dangerous for the individuals involved but entire neighborhoods as this case so tragically demonstrates."

The woman killed in the blast and subsequent blaze was identified Wednesday as 51-year-old Rita Price, a San Francisco resident.

A next-door neighbor said Rita Price was the wife of Darron Price.