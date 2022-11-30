Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Due to Appear in Federal Court

The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last month was due in federal court Wednesday.

David DePape, who has been charged in a home invasion assault on Paul Pelosi, was expected to appear in a San Francisco court for a status hearing, mainly for the attorneys from both sides to check in with the judge and give pretrial updates.

DePape, 42, of Richmond, was arrested Oct. 28 inside the Pelosi residence in San Francisco's Pacific Heights after SFPD officers allegedly saw him assault Paul Pelosi with a hammer. The officers had responded to the home on an earlier 911 call.

The last time DePape was in federal court was on Nov. 15 for his arraignment on the federal charges against him, for which he entered not guilty pleas to attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

Meanwhile, since the attack on her husband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won re-election as a U.S. representative but also formally announced that she will not run for leadership in the next Congress.

DePape is expected back in court on Dec. 14 for the first day of his preliminary hearing in the charges brought by the state.