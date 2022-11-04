San Francisco

Suspect in Fatal Beating at SF 7-Eleven Charged With Murder, Several Felonies: DA

32-year-old man who injured two other victims in an unprovoked attack to be arraigned Friday, DA says

By Stephen Ellison

A man arrested in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man at a San Francisco 7-Eleven store Tuesday has been charged with 14 felony counts, including murder, in what prosecutors say was a prolonged attack involving multiple victims, according to the District Attorney.

Charles Short, 32, went on an unprovoked rampage in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, resulting in serious injuries to two victims and the death of Richard Owens, a Visitacion Valley resident, the DA said.

Short faces 14 felony counts and several aggravating allegations, including murder, elder abuse, mayhem and assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

"Providing justice for our victims is a paramount priority as we move forward with prosecuting this case," San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

Short has been in custody since his arrest Tuesday. But the investigation remains active, the DA said.

Anyone with information should call the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Tip Line at: 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

