Suspect in string of San Francisco burglaries arrested, charged

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with 18 burglaries across San Francisco, officials announced Wednesday.

Patrick Potter of San Francisco is accused of burglarizing and vandalizing businesses, homes and vehicles in several neighborhoods, including Chinatown, North Beach, Telegraph Hill, Russian Hill, Nob Hill and Pacific Heights, the district attorney's office said. Laptops, video game consoles and packages were among the items said to have been stolen.

"Property crimes deeply impact residents and businesses across the city," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "I am grateful to the San Francisco Police Department for their efforts to solve this burglary series that spanned many neighborhoods and involved numerous victims. We will seek justice for the victims in the courtroom and continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to improve public safety across the city and ensure that there is accountability for criminal behavior.”

Potter on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the following: three counts of felony first degree residential burglary; one count of attempted first degree residential burglary; 11 counts of felony second degree burglary for commercial, residential and auto burglaries; six counts of receiving or buying stolen property; one count of grand theft; four counts of felony vandalism; and three misdemeanor counts of vandalism, the district attorney's office said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Bail was not set and Potter remains in custody, according to the district attorney's office. His next court date is scheduled for July 25.

If convicted on all charges, Potter faces over 25 years in prison, the district attorney's office said.